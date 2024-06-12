Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $606,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 697,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after buying an additional 211,827 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,578,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

