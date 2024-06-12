Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $47.25.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

