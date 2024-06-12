Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the May 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BASFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Basf Stock Up 0.3 %

BASFY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,245.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6594 per share. This is a boost from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,500.00%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

