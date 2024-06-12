Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Raised by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,008 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $103,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $179,680,000 after acquiring an additional 687,556 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 11,586.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 680,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Best Buy by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 655,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

