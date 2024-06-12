Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.02

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 167415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Bioventus Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $536.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $29,865.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,334.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $80,435 over the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bioventus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bioventus by 13,474.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

