Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Financial Contrast

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bioxytran has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bioxytran alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.0% of Bioxytran shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioxytran N/A N/A -2,861.84% ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -60.23% -26.54% -18.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioxytran and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bioxytran and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioxytran N/A N/A -$4.28 million ($0.03) -3.83 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies $15.61 million 1.72 -$19.98 million ($0.41) -2.49

Bioxytran has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies. Bioxytran is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bioxytran and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 N/A ImmunoPrecise Antibodies 0 0 2 0 3.00

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 586.27%. Given ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is more favorable than Bioxytran.

Summary

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies beats Bioxytran on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioxytran

(Get Free Report)

Bioxytran, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing. It is also developing ProLectin-Rx, a polysaccharide derived from pectin that binds to, and blocks the activity of galectin-1, a type of galectin for treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes. The company also offers syngeneic cell line for immunization and screening; and peptide production for subsequent antibody discovery campaign. In addition, it provides B cell select platform which allows for the interrogation of animal antibody repertoire; screening of the immune repertoire of rabbits and chickens and select the desired antibody directly from the B cells; single step hybridoma, a semi-solid media to grow mouse and rat hybridomas; and DeepDisplay, a combination of transgenic animal platform and custom IPA phage display antibody selection. The company also offers phage display, a custom immune libraries from multiple species; and CAR development, an adaptable antibody which allows the inclusion of functional data early in the screening funnel. Further, it provides silico developability, a profiling toolset for antibody lead candidates; and vitro analytical tools for the study of various critical quality attributes. Additionally, the company offers LucinaTech, an antibody humanization to identify essential framework and CDR residues; antibody affinity maturation for therapeutic and diagnostic application; and antibody chimerization for cloning and production of variable antibody domain. It also provides Eurofins preclinical services; hybrid service model, a service model designed to reduce time and risk with custom technologies and applications; and breadth and depth to accelerate assay development, screening cascades, drug candidate validation, and new biotherapeutic concepts. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.