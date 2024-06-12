BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Volume Tops $1.28 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $69,686.18 or 0.99919681 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $865.42 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010394 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012344 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00089352 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,389.18073056 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,209,338.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

