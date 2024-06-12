Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $68,319.61 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,346.68 billion and approximately $2.13 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.50 or 0.00666724 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00050758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00077486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,711,471 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

