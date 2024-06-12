BitShares (BTS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109,893.13

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $109,893.13 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000811 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,424,317 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

