BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Increased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,174,000 after acquiring an additional 150,414 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,019 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

