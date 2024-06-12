BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

Insider Activity at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $71,841.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,231,209 shares in the company, valued at $61,519,017.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 84,294 shares of company stock valued at $992,795 over the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

