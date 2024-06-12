BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BTZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 39,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.13.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
