BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 28th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BOE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,842. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $10.63.
