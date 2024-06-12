BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.69) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.50 ($2.51).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

