BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

BIT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 71,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.