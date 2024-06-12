BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 8,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,713. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

