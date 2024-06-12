BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 8,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,713. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $10.85.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
