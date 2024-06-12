BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,185 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 890,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 301,828 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 859,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 769,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134,262 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,638 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

MQY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,485. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

