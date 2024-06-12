BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. 43,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

