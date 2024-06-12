Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.40

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 139317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Blue Bird Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 828,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at $2,951,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 369.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

