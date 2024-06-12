Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bone Biologics Trading Down 11.1 %
NASDAQ BBLGW traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. 177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Bone Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $46.80.
