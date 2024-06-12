Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $89.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,878.65. 166,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,079. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,579.36 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,650.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,559.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

