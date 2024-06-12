Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 224.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. 1,886,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,749. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

