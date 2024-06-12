Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.
Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 224.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. 1,886,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,749. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
