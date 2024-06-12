Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $77.14 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

