Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bowen Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Bowen Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Bowen Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowen Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOWN. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,109,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,371,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,295,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 210,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,528,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

