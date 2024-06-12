Braidwell LP Decreases Stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Braidwell LP lowered its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,100 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Harrow were worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harrow in the third quarter worth $397,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Harrow by 170.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Harrow during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HROW. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Harrow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at $35,662,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,662,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at $24,773,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 170,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,011. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Harrow stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 93,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,831. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. Harrow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $672.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

