Braidwell LP Decreases Stock Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Braidwell LP lowered its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,812 shares during the period. Braidwell LP owned approximately 3.50% of Alector worth $26,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Alector by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. 48,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $444.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.77. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.06.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Alector from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

