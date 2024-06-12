Braidwell LP Has $3.27 Million Position in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Braidwell LP lessened its holdings in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245,839 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.42% of HilleVax worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HilleVax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Price Performance

NASDAQ HLVX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. HilleVax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 10.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at HilleVax

In other HilleVax news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 8,850 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,544,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,890,711.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,890,711.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 819,776 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,244.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,898 shares of company stock valued at $985,801,946. 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HilleVax Profile

(Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

