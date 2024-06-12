Braidwell LP Makes New $58.28 Million Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Braidwell LP acquired a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,283,000. argenx makes up approximately 2.1% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Braidwell LP owned about 0.26% of argenx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in argenx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after buying an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 165,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,920,000 after acquiring an additional 73,156 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $5,550,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in argenx by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 332,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,707 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,217. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARGX

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.