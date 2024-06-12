Braidwell LP Sells 200,605 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Braidwell LP reduced its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,605 shares during the period. Braidwell LP owned approximately 2.06% of Pulmonx worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $38,160.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,324 shares of company stock worth $98,374. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pulmonx Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

