BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Down 2%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49. 172,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,378,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

BRF Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. BRF had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after buying an additional 5,357,987 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BRF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

