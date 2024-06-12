BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 16,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ BCTXW opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

