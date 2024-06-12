Brian Mckelligon Sells 7,500 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $15,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,444.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Mckelligon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $15,075.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,275.00.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

AKYA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,682. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 245,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

