BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd Buys New Shares in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 401,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,000. Hollysys Automation Technologies comprises approximately 8.4% of BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.65% of Hollysys Automation Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 313,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,390. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

(Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.