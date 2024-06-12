C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.08. Approximately 1,108,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,991,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 317,768 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after buying an additional 568,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in C3.ai by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 862,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

