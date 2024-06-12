Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $34.33 Average PT from Analysts

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several research analysts have commented on CABA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of CABA opened at $11.07 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $534.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.48.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 246,596 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 337,277 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,626,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after acquiring an additional 204,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

