Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives $93.67 Average PT from Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Cabot alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBT

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $103.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $440,635,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cabot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,283,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 862,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,484,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.