Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 20th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. 23,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
