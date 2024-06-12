Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,548. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

