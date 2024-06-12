Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Calavo Growers Stock Up 8.2 %
Calavo Growers stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market cap of $481.49 million, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 0.61.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calavo Growers
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.