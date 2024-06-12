Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Calavo Growers Stock Up 8.2 %

Calavo Growers stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market cap of $481.49 million, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

About Calavo Growers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

