Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 708.8% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Down 4.7 %

CLLXF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

