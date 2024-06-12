Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 708.8% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Down 4.7 %
CLLXF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.80.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
