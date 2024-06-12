Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 38.0% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 68.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,334,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.83. 1,100,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,398 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,672. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.04.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

