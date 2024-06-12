Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,528 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,576,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,187,000 after purchasing an additional 305,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,431,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,550,000 after purchasing an additional 72,548 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 887,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,623,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,434,000 after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HESM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,017. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.6516 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.10%.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

