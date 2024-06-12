Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,288 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,748. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $73.08.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

