Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 76,965 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 1,142.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,965 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 164,793 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 95,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 85,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 802,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,312. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $694.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

