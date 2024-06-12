Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,971,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,950 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,435,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,914,000.

NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.37. 1,474,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.03. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $80.42.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

