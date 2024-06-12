Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Sempra by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $9,715,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. 2,311,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,019. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.