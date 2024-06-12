Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,089,000 after acquiring an additional 626,474 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,330,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,003,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,166,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $73.37. 359,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,222. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

