Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

USIG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 778,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,722. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1879 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.