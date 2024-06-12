Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF remained flat at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,651,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

