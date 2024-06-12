Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,735 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 344.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDLO traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.56. 67,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

